B-roll video of 116th Security Forces Airmen conducting live-fire training with machine guns and grenade launchers

U.S. Airmen with the 116th Security Forces Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct live-fire training at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2021. During the annual training event, the Airmen trained on the M240B machine gun, M249 light machine gun, and M203 grenade launcher, to hone their readiness skills. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)