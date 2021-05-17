Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll video of 116th Security Forces Airmen conducting live-fire training with machine guns and grenade launchers

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 116th Security Forces Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct live-fire training at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2021. During the annual training event, the Airmen trained on the M240B machine gun, M249 light machine gun, and M203 grenade launcher, to hone their readiness skills. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll video of 116th Security Forces Airmen conducting live-fire training with machine guns and grenade launchers, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    machine gun
    Air Guard
    security forces
    military police
    grenade launcher
    combat arms

