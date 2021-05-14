The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. The legal office services Active Duty, Reserve and Guard service members on Title 10 Orders. Their responsibilities are divided into five categories; operations law, adverse actions, civil law, claims and legal assistance for deploying personnel.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 16:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795306
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108346870
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Leadership Rounds: May 14, 2021, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT