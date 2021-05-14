Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Leadership Rounds: May 14, 2021

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. The legal office services Active Duty, Reserve and Guard service members on Title 10 Orders. Their responsibilities are divided into five categories; operations law, adverse actions, civil law, claims and legal assistance for deploying personnel.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795306
    VIRIN: 210518-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_108346870
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Wing Leadership Rounds: May 14, 2021, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAG
    SJA
    Legal Office
    TAFB
    WLR
    TrUSt Travis

