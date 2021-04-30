Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Airlift Wing Chaplain services through COVID-19

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps details how they provided chaplain services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 15:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795296
    VIRIN: 210430-F-DN449-1000
    Filename: DOD_108346638
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, 19th Airlift Wing Chaplain services through COVID-19, by SrA Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chaplains
    Chaplain Corps
    19AW

