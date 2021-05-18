Why does physical fitness matter?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Being physically fit is not optional. Recruits that come through Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego are constantly being pushed to their limits and tested by their drill instructors to see if they have what it takes.



Do you think you have what it takes? Follow the link below and find out.

http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ



U.S. Marine Corps video by Brandon Williams



#USMC #recruittraining