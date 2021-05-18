Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why does physical fitness matter?

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Being physically fit is not optional. Recruits that come through Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego are constantly being pushed to their limits and tested by their drill instructors to see if they have what it takes.

    Do you think you have what it takes? Follow the link below and find out.
    http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ

    U.S. Marine Corps video by Brandon Williams

    #USMC #recruittraining

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795292
    VIRIN: 210518-M-CV144-986
    Filename: DOD_108346568
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why does physical fitness matter?, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

