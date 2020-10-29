Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Together We Serve - SFC Taylor

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Michael Schocker and Christopher Snell

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    This video campaign features Service members, DoD Civilians and their dependents sharing their testimonials about their experience in or working with the military as it relates to hurdles they experienced or continue to experience based on their race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, etc.

    MEDICS
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE
    MEDVID-TV
    #ServeTogether

