Together We Serve - SFC Taylor

This video campaign features Service members, DoD Civilians and their dependents sharing their testimonials about their experience in or working with the military as it relates to hurdles they experienced or continue to experience based on their race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, etc.