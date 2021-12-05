video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Transcript

NSS-Supply 101

NAVSUP Video

May 2021



[BEGIN TRANSCRIPT] Naval Sustainment System – Supply (or NSS-Supply) is a combination of commercial best practices, process improvements, governance and oversight to maximize effectiveness and affordability within available means. It is a crucial component of NSS, a VCNO-led Navywide initiative embracing industry best-practices tailored for Navy requirements and fleet operations.



The Navy requires a single, strategic-scale, sustainable design for integrated Navywide supply chains with the right mix of organic and commercial activities to project and sustain a warfighting force.



Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, Rear Admiral Peter Stamatopoulos is overseeing an initiative called NSS-Supply, which will govern end-to-end Navy supply chains through better collaboration, integration, and synchronization of supply chain operations, activities and investments to amplify readiness within available means.



As the supported commander, NAVSUP’s efficacy is enhanced through the support of other Navy systems commands and type commanders and program executive offices.



Together, their leadership, engagement and alignment from a whole-of-Navy approach, will propel the Navy’s supply chains in the 21st century, which are increasingly global, interconnected, and intensely competitive.

Central to NSS-Supply is a Supply Effectiveness Figure of Merit, a mathematical calculation using data applied throughout our supply chains to reveal where readiness and cost can be indexed.



NAVSUP has already benchmarked the Navy against best-in-class industrial companies that, like NAVSUP, also sustain globally deployed equipment with long sustainment tails and operate complex supply chains, revealing opportunities for better performance and affordability.



Achieving these goals will require end-to-end Integration of existing supply chain resources. NSS-Supply will also delve into how demand management can reduce demand for parts and increase their reliability through design, engineering and maintenance. Taking a portfolio management approach to managing cash outlays to maximize readiness will optimize the Navy Working Capital Fund allocation. Additionally, NAVSUP aims to optimize a mix of commercial and organic repair to increase Navy’s repair volume and self-sufficiency. Shortening end-to-end repair turnaround times in line with commercial industry will increase end-to-end velocity and move parts faster through the system.



NSS-Supply will globally integrate Navy supply chains to run more effectively and affordably to generate greater readiness.



NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps are postured across Navy to improve performance with its strong leaders and wide-ranging, assertive engagement plans. NAVSUP’s oversight of this initiative will ultimately deliver more steaming days, more underwater days, and more ready aircraft to ensure our Navy’s readiness and combat power never fails. [END TRANSCRIPT]