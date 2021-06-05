Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's your why? Who's your who?

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Caitlin Diaz-Gorsi 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Luke Air Force Base Airmen discuss who they chose to get vaccinated for and why they chose to get vaccinated.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 15:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795271
    VIRIN: 210506-F-ZK202-982
    Filename: DOD_108346351
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: AZ, US

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Pandemic
    Vaccinated
    COVID-19
    COVID

