Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    151st Quartermaster Detachment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jiji Espinosa 

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    151st Quartermaster Detachment conduct tactical logistic operations in U.S. Army Central Command area of responsibility in Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795270
    VIRIN: 210515-A-KS386-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108346311
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st Quartermaster Detachment, by SGT Jiji Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Parachute Rigger

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Rigger
    Paratrooper
    Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT