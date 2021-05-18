DOD Leaders Brief Senate on National Guard and Reserve Force

Members of the Senate Subcommittee on Defense listen to testimony from Defense Department leaders regarding the National Guard and the services' Reserve forces, May 18, 2021. Witnesses include: Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau chief; Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Army Reserve chief; Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Navy Reserve chief; Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, Marine Corps Reserve commander; and Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, Air Force Reserve chief.
|05.18.2021
|05.18.2021 14:08
|Briefings
|795264
|DOD_108346237
|01:42:13
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
