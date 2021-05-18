Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Brief Senate on National Guard and Reserve Force

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Members of the Senate Subcommittee on Defense listen to testimony from Defense Department leaders regarding the National Guard and the services' Reserve forces, May 18, 2021. Witnesses include: Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau chief; Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Army Reserve chief; Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Navy Reserve chief; Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, Marine Corps Reserve commander; and Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, Air Force Reserve chief.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 14:08
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:42:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

