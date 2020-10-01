Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    #WeAreNATO – The Bulgarian army doctor (mastersubs)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BULGARIA

    01.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Meet the men and women who work every day for NATO. From soldiers to scientists, cyber experts to civil emergency responders, NATO members are committed to supporting and protecting each other.

    Lieutenant Adriana Kamburova is a Bulgarian army physician on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia, she treats patients afflicted with the disease, a task that, she says, demands empathy: “Our goal during this pandemic is to support our patients.”

    Footage includes shots of Lieutenant Kamburova at work at the Academy. During filming, all COVID-19 precautions were observed, including mask-wearing an social distancing.


    SYNOPSIS
    —SOUNDBITE—(BULGARIAN) Lt Adriana Kamburova, Bulgarian Army


    “My name is Adriana Kamburova.

    I am a senior lieutenant, a medic at the Military Medical Academy.

    I work in the Rheumatology Department, I am 29 years old and I’ve been in the Bulgarian Army for three years.


    Things have changed a lot during this pandemic. How we perceive the world has also changed a lot.

    People have distanced a little. But our goal during this pandemic is to support our patients.


    NATO assists civilian and military personnel during the pandemic.

    In fact, the Alliance helps in many different ways, logistically with medical experts, with the construction of field hospitals, delivery of medical supplies, additional PCR tests, if necessary.

    Good outcomes can be achieved only with joint efforts.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 12:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795258
    VIRIN: 210518-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108346168
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Bulgaria
    #WeAreNATO
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT