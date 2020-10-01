WeAreNATO – The Bulgarian army doctor (mastersubs)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet the men and women who work every day for NATO. From soldiers to scientists, cyber experts to civil emergency responders, NATO members are committed to supporting and protecting each other.



Lieutenant Adriana Kamburova is a Bulgarian army physician on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia, she treats patients afflicted with the disease, a task that, she says, demands empathy: “Our goal during this pandemic is to support our patients.”



Footage includes shots of Lieutenant Kamburova at work at the Academy. During filming, all COVID-19 precautions were observed, including mask-wearing an social distancing.





SYNOPSIS

—SOUNDBITE—(BULGARIAN) Lt Adriana Kamburova, Bulgarian Army





“My name is Adriana Kamburova.



I am a senior lieutenant, a medic at the Military Medical Academy.



I work in the Rheumatology Department, I am 29 years old and I’ve been in the Bulgarian Army for three years.





Things have changed a lot during this pandemic. How we perceive the world has also changed a lot.



People have distanced a little. But our goal during this pandemic is to support our patients.





NATO assists civilian and military personnel during the pandemic.



In fact, the Alliance helps in many different ways, logistically with medical experts, with the construction of field hospitals, delivery of medical supplies, additional PCR tests, if necessary.



Good outcomes can be achieved only with joint efforts.”