    U.S. Air Defenders learn about Croatian equipment B-Roll

    ZADAR, CROATIA

    05.18.2021

    Video by Pvt. Ellison Schuman 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The Croatian army gives 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery troops hands-on experience with Croatian vehicles and equipment at Zemunik air base, Croatia , May 18, 2021. Multinational armed forces train together to strengthen interoperability during DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER- Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Regions. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795257
    VIRIN: 210518-A-FL671-529
    Filename: DOD_108346149
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ZADAR, HR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Defenders learn about Croatian equipment B-Roll, by PV2 Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Zadar
    Zuminek Air Base

