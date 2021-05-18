U.S. Air Defenders learn about Croatian equipment B-Roll

The Croatian army gives 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery troops hands-on experience with Croatian vehicles and equipment at Zemunik air base, Croatia , May 18, 2021. Multinational armed forces train together to strengthen interoperability during DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER- Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Regions. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795257
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-FL671-529
|Filename:
|DOD_108346149
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ZADAR, HR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
