    M4 Qualification Range

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 327th Engineer Company from Onalaska, Wis., and the 492nd Engineer Company from Mankato, Minn., descended on Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 7, 2021, to qualify under the the new M4 qualification standards.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795255
    VIRIN: 210508-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_108346118
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, M4 Qualification Range, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    M4 Qualification
    88th Readiness Division
    327th Engineer
    492nd Engineer
    New Qualification

