    AZNG Supports Apache Junction Food Bank

    APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen helped distribute groceries to area residents at a community food bank in Apache Junction, Ariz., May 17, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795254
    VIRIN: 210517-Z-AA430-001
    Filename: DOD_108346110
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Supports Apache Junction Food Bank, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency response
    arizona
    national guard
    food bank
    covid-19
    azcv19

