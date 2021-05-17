Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen helped distribute groceries to area residents at a community food bank in Apache Junction, Ariz., May 17, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.
This work, AZNG Supports Apache Junction Food Bank, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
