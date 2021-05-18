Educating the Force with Retired Gen. David McKiernan
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 12:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795251
|VIRIN:
|210518-O-HM618-392
|Filename:
|DOD_108346107
|Length:
|00:17:41
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Educating the Force with Retired Gen. David McKiernan, by Macy Marxman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT