Astral Knight 21 Day 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795238" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll imagery from day 1 of Astral Knight 21 of flight-line operations and refuelling. Astral Night 21 utilizes Integrated Air and Missile Defense. IAMD capabilities is the integration of overlapping operations to defend the homeland, our forward-deployed forces and our allies, secure the U.S. national interests, protect the joint force, and enable freedom of action by negating the enemy’s ability to create adverse effects from their air and missile capabilities.