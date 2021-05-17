B-roll imagery from day 1 of Astral Knight 21 of flight-line operations and refuelling. Astral Night 21 utilizes Integrated Air and Missile Defense. IAMD capabilities is the integration of overlapping operations to defend the homeland, our forward-deployed forces and our allies, secure the U.S. national interests, protect the joint force, and enable freedom of action by negating the enemy’s ability to create adverse effects from their air and missile capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795238
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-TL453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108345909
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|LARISSA, GR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Astral Knight 21 Day 1, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
