Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Astral Knight 21 Day 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LARISSA, GREECE

    05.17.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll imagery from day 1 of Astral Knight 21 of flight-line operations and refuelling. Astral Night 21 utilizes Integrated Air and Missile Defense. IAMD capabilities is the integration of overlapping operations to defend the homeland, our forward-deployed forces and our allies, secure the U.S. national interests, protect the joint force, and enable freedom of action by negating the enemy’s ability to create adverse effects from their air and missile capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795238
    VIRIN: 210517-F-TL453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108345909
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: LARISSA, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 21 Day 1, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    Interoperability
    48th Fighter Wing
    493rd
    Astral Knight
    Larissa AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT