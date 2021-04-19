Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reporting Chain Member JEPES

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Slavin 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The U.S. Marine Corps Proficiency and Conduct marks have been replaced by the Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System. The new system will allow Marines to visually compare their scores to their peers in the same Military occupation giving them more control of their promotions. This video explains using JEPES as a reporting chain member. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Slavin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 10:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795233
    VIRIN: 210419-M-QI704-1001
    Filename: DOD_108345843
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reporting Chain Member JEPES, by LCpl Michael Slavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    MOS
    MOL
    JEPES
    Junior Enlisted Performance evaluation system

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT