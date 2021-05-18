Miguel Mendoza, with the Sembach Child Development Center, tells why he got vaccinated against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 09:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795232
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-GJ885-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108345832
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Get The Shot - Mendoza, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
