    Get The Shot - Mendoza

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Miguel Mendoza, with the Sembach Child Development Center, tells why he got vaccinated against COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 09:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795232
    VIRIN: 210518-A-GJ885-002
    Filename: DOD_108345832
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get The Shot - Mendoza, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    COVID-19 vaccine

