video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795220" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

L3:

Sarah Gordon

Program Manager for 21st TSC SHARP



Although Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is over it’s important we keep the conversation going on how to prevent sexual assault and break the cultural stigma of male victims. #NIMS #SHARP #SAPM

**Warning: this video includes reenactments of sexual assault and may be disturbing to some viewers.



Need Help Now?

On call 24-7 Sexual Assault Response Hotline:

(410) 322-7154



Safe Helpline - Sexual Assault Support for the DoD Community:

(877) 995-5247

Text (Inside U.S):

55-247

Text (Outside U.S.):

202-470-5546



Veteran's Crisis Line:

1-800-273-8255