    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

    RP, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    L3:
    Sarah Gordon
    Program Manager for 21st TSC SHARP

    Although Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is over it’s important we keep the conversation going on how to prevent sexual assault and break the cultural stigma of male victims. #NIMS #SHARP #SAPM
    **Warning: this video includes reenactments of sexual assault and may be disturbing to some viewers.

    Need Help Now?
    On call 24-7 Sexual Assault Response Hotline:
    (410) 322-7154

    Safe Helpline - Sexual Assault Support for the DoD Community:
    (877) 995-5247
    Text (Inside U.S):
    55-247
    Text (Outside U.S.):
    202-470-5546

    Veteran's Crisis Line:
    1-800-273-8255

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795220
    VIRIN: 210423-A-DM412-018
    Filename: DOD_108345732
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, by SGT Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    NIMS
    SAPM

