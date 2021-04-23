L3:
Sarah Gordon
Program Manager for 21st TSC SHARP
Although Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is over it’s important we keep the conversation going on how to prevent sexual assault and break the cultural stigma of male victims. #NIMS #SHARP #SAPM
**Warning: this video includes reenactments of sexual assault and may be disturbing to some viewers.
Need Help Now?
On call 24-7 Sexual Assault Response Hotline:
(410) 322-7154
Safe Helpline - Sexual Assault Support for the DoD Community:
(877) 995-5247
Text (Inside U.S):
55-247
Text (Outside U.S.):
202-470-5546
Veteran's Crisis Line:
1-800-273-8255
