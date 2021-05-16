A B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, received fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Atlantic in support of the Bomber Task Force May 16, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 08:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795216
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-SC126-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108345688
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
