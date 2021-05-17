Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 year old Gideon Tells why he got the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.17.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 08:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795213
    VIRIN: 210517-A-GW628-480
    Filename: DOD_108345655
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 17 year old Gideon Tells why he got the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    COVID-19
    gettheshot

