Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trojan Footprint 21: North Macedonia Special Forces conduct a training raid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    10.05.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Robert Kunzig 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    During Exercise Trojan Footprint 21, Special Forces from North Macedonia conducted a training mission that tested the core strengths of special operations forces. Using a scenario designed by U.S. Special Forces mentors, soldiers from the Special Operations Battalion - nicknamed “The Wolves” - planned and executed a reconnaissance mission that evolved into a raid on a simulated terrorist compound. Trojan Footprint is an annual exercise held by Special Operations Command Europe.

    Footage includes shots of Special Forces soldiers from North Macedonia planning and executing a raid using helicopters from the Delaware National Guard, currently assigned to NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 07:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795210
    VIRIN: 210518-N-PW725-001
    Filename: DOD_108345619
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: MK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trojan Footprint 21: North Macedonia Special Forces conduct a training raid, by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCEUR
    Special Forces
    North Macedonia
    TFP21
    Trojan Footprint 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT