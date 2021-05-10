Trojan Footprint 21: North Macedonia Special Forces conduct a training raid

During Exercise Trojan Footprint 21, Special Forces from North Macedonia conducted a training mission that tested the core strengths of special operations forces. Using a scenario designed by U.S. Special Forces mentors, soldiers from the Special Operations Battalion - nicknamed “The Wolves” - planned and executed a reconnaissance mission that evolved into a raid on a simulated terrorist compound. Trojan Footprint is an annual exercise held by Special Operations Command Europe.
Footage includes shots of Special Forces soldiers from North Macedonia planning and executing a raid using helicopters from the Delaware National Guard, currently assigned to NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR).
