U.S Marine Corps and Joint forces conduct exercise Jeanne D'Arc 21

Service members from the U.S. Armed Forces, Japan Self-Defense Force, French Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, conducted multilateral exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 11 - 16, 2021. ARC-21 serves as an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and practices in order to strengthen bonds and maintain peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 04:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795201
|VIRIN:
|210518-M-UA901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108345561
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT