U.S Marine Corps and Joint forces conduct exercise Jeanne D'Arc 21

Service members from the U.S. Armed Forces, Japan Self-Defense Force, French Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, conducted multilateral exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 11 - 16, 2021. ARC-21 serves as an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and practices in order to strengthen bonds and maintain peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)