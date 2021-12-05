B-ROLL U.S. Airmen with the 424th Air Base Squadron Fire Department simulate an oil tank leak during a spill response exercise on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 12, 2021. U.S. Army Garrison Benelux tested interoperability between its directorates and tenant units when faced with a hazardous material spill scenario. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 04:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795198
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-BD610-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_108345505
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAG Benelux Spill Response Exercise (B ROLL), by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
