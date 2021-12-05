Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Spill Response Exercise (B ROLL)

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.12.2021

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    B-ROLL U.S. Airmen with the 424th Air Base Squadron Fire Department simulate an oil tank leak during a spill response exercise on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 12, 2021. U.S. Army Garrison Benelux tested interoperability between its directorates and tenant units when faced with a hazardous material spill scenario. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 04:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795198
    VIRIN: 210512-A-BD610-1013
    Filename: DOD_108345505
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Spill Response Exercise (B ROLL), by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HazMat
    Spill Response
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    424th ABS
    StrongerTogether

