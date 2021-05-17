Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Land Forces Summit 2021 Preview

    ITALY

    05.17.2021

    Video by Chris House 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Since 2010, the African Land Forces Summit has been of great importance in building partnerships with African Land Force chiefs and discuss security concerns. This year, taking into consideration travel limitations and the safety of country delegations, the U.S. Army is utilizing a widely accepted communication technology to host the ninth annual ALFS on May 19. Gathered together into smaller, regionally focused groups, land force leaders – including land chiefs and senior enlisted leaders – from across the African continent will discuss challenges and opportunities focused on this year’s ALFS theme: “Maintaining Security in a Degraded Environment.”

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 00:57
    This work, African Land Forces Summit 2021 Preview, by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

