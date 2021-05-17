African Land Forces Summit 2021 Preview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since 2010, the African Land Forces Summit has been of great importance in building partnerships with African Land Force chiefs and discuss security concerns. This year, taking into consideration travel limitations and the safety of country delegations, the U.S. Army is utilizing a widely accepted communication technology to host the ninth annual ALFS on May 19. Gathered together into smaller, regionally focused groups, land force leaders – including land chiefs and senior enlisted leaders – from across the African continent will discuss challenges and opportunities focused on this year’s ALFS theme: “Maintaining Security in a Degraded Environment.”