African Land Forces Summit 2021 Preview

Since 2010, the African Land Forces Summit has been of great importance in building partnerships with African Land Force chiefs and discuss security concerns. This year, taking into consideration travel limitations and the safety of country delegations, the U.S. Army is utilizing a widely accepted communication technology to host the ninth annual ALFS on May 19. Gathered together into smaller, regionally focused groups, land force leaders – including land chiefs and senior enlisted leaders – from across the African continent will discuss challenges and opportunities focused on this year’s ALFS theme: “Maintaining Security in a Degraded Environment.”
