    Lead from the Front

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Staff Sgt. Trevor McDonald of the 94th Training Division speaks to the 377th Public Affairs team about the meaning of the phrase "Lead from the front."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 20:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795177
    VIRIN: 210422-A-NV630-224
    Filename: DOD_108345147
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lead from the Front, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    377th TSC: 94th TC

