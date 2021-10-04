JROTC Drill Meet Competition (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795154" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Det. 847 at Angelo State University hosted its annual drill meet competition on Saturday, Apr. 10. It brought together several Junior ROTC teams from across the state of Texas. Members from Team Goodfellow volunteered their time as judges for the event!