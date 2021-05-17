Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    May 17, 2021 Update on the wear of masks on post

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Patrick Hodges 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox’s updates on the wear of masks on post are featured in this video by the Fort Knox command team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 17:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795153
    VIRIN: 210517-D-ST282-550
    Filename: DOD_108344666
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 17, 2021 Update on the wear of masks on post, by Patrick Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    virus
    Masks
    CDC
    Army
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT