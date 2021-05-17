May 17, 2021 Update on the wear of masks on post

Fort Knox’s updates on the wear of masks on post are featured in this video by the Fort Knox command team.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 17:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795153
|VIRIN:
|210517-D-ST282-550
|Filename:
|DOD_108344666
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
