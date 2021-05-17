video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Highlight video of the 2021 20th CBRNE Command Best Warrior Competition. This year's warriors were Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Burris and Pfc. Zachary Varner (winners) from the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarter and Headquarters Company, Staff Sgt. Dean Barney and Spc. D'Eric Profet (runner-up) from the 48th Chemical Brigade, Staff Sgt. Kyle Nickels (runner-up) and Spc. Chyenne Rowand (unable to finish competition) from the 52nd Ordnance Group, Staff Sgt. Wyatt Wolfe and Spc. Mason Armijo (unable to finish competition) from the 71st Ordnance Group. All events took place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.