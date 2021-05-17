Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th CBRNE Command Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Highlight video of the 2021 20th CBRNE Command Best Warrior Competition. This year's warriors were Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Burris and Pfc. Zachary Varner (winners) from the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarter and Headquarters Company, Staff Sgt. Dean Barney and Spc. D'Eric Profet (runner-up) from the 48th Chemical Brigade, Staff Sgt. Kyle Nickels (runner-up) and Spc. Chyenne Rowand (unable to finish competition) from the 52nd Ordnance Group, Staff Sgt. Wyatt Wolfe and Spc. Mason Armijo (unable to finish competition) from the 71st Ordnance Group. All events took place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 17:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795149
    VIRIN: 210517-A-MS497-057
    Filename: DOD_108344636
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

