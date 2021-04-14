Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Air and Marine Operations Coastal Interceptor Vessel

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    US Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations Coastal
    Interceptor Vessel Crew conducts maneuvers off the coast of San Diego.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795143
    VIRIN: 210414-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_108344557
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, B-Roll: Air and Marine Operations Coastal Interceptor Vessel, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interceptor
    Air and Marine
    AMO

