Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB celebrates Police Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dover Air Force Base celebrated Police Week May 10-14, 2021. Police Week is an opportunity to honor fallen security forces members. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795132
    VIRIN: 210517-F-IF976-1001
    Filename: DOD_108344417
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB celebrates Police Week, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    remembrance
    Police Week
    436th Security Forces Squadron
    honoring the fallen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT