Dover Air Force Base celebrated Police Week May 10-14, 2021. Police Week is an opportunity to honor fallen security forces members. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 15:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795132
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-IF976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108344417
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Dover AFB celebrates Police Week, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT