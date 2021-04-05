A video production of 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division conducting a night fire with M777 Howitzers on May 4, 2021 at Yakima Training Center, Wa.
The video was recorded using a ENVG-B night vision device in order to demonstrate its capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795121
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-RL655-709
|Filename:
|DOD_108344231
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-17 Field Artillery Night Fire Under ENVG's, by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS
