    2-17 Field Artillery Night Fire Under ENVG's

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    A video production of 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division conducting a night fire with M777 Howitzers on May 4, 2021 at Yakima Training Center, Wa.

    The video was recorded using a ENVG-B night vision device in order to demonstrate its capabilities.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795121
    VIRIN: 210504-A-RL655-709
    Filename: DOD_108344231
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-17 Field Artillery Night Fire Under ENVG's, by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ENVG

