Mobility Guardian is AMC's largest and longest enterprise-wide training event, and is the highest training priority within the AMC Commander's Training Guidance. By providing training not available at home station, Mobility Guardian challenges operators and staff at all levels to become more focused, educated, and trained to counter revisionist powers across the competition continuum.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 15:04
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|795119
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108344131
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mobility Guardian 2021 Teaser, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT