    Mobility Guardian 2021 Teaser

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Mobility Guardian is AMC's largest and longest enterprise-wide training event, and is the highest training priority within the AMC Commander's Training Guidance. By providing training not available at home station, Mobility Guardian challenges operators and staff at all levels to become more focused, educated, and trained to counter revisionist powers across the competition continuum.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 15:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 795119
    VIRIN: 210517-F-DU706-001
    Filename: DOD_108344131
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US
    Hometown: ALPENA, MI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Mobility Guardian 2021 Teaser, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    MG21
    MG 21

