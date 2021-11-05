210511-N-N0141-1003 - WASHINGTON (May. 11, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver their Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month message. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 13:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795116
|VIRIN:
|210511-N-N0141-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108344101
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CNO and Mrs. Gilday Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Message 2020, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
