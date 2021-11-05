Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and Mrs. Gilday Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Message 2020

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210511-N-N0141-1003 - WASHINGTON (May. 11, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver their Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month message. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:45
    Category: PSA
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    CNO Gilday
    Navy's Top Brass

