U.S. Air Force Aircraft arrive for Mobility Guardian 2021, offloading cargo and passengers in Oscoda - Wurtsmith, Michigan May 16, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795111
|VIRIN:
|210516-F-DN249-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108344069
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|OSCODA - WURTSMITH, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS
