55 From the Field: LTG Spellmon Discusses Bluestone Dam

Lt. Gen Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, joins Huntington District Commander Col. Jason Evers and Huntington District Project Manager Josh Miller to discuss revolutionizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and how it has empowered the project delivery team overseeing the Bluestone Dam Assurance Mega-Project in West Virginia on May 11, 2020.