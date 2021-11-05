Lt. Gen Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, joins Huntington District Commander Col. Jason Evers and Huntington District Project Manager Josh Miller to discuss revolutionizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and how it has empowered the project delivery team overseeing the Bluestone Dam Assurance Mega-Project in West Virginia on May 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 13:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|795107
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-OI229-898
|Filename:
|DOD_108344034
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 55 From the Field: LTG Spellmon Discusses Bluestone Dam, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
