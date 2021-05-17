F-22A Raptor demonstration b-roll from Maxwell Air Force Base, May,13,2021.
4K/60 fps
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795096
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-GC691-1001
|PIN:
|219559
|Filename:
|DOD_108343954
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, F22 Demonstration B-Roll 4K/60fps, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT