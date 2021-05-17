Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F22 Demonstration B-Roll 4K/60fps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy 

    Air University Public Affairs

    F-22A Raptor demonstration b-roll from Maxwell Air Force Base, May,13,2021.

    4K/60 fps

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795096
    VIRIN: 210517-F-GC691-1001
    PIN: 219559
    Filename: DOD_108343954
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F22 Demonstration B-Roll 4K/60fps, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Demonstration
    Pilot
    Fighter
    F22
    Airshow
    airforcenewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT