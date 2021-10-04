U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and Station Wrightsville Beach reserve crews perform a boom deployment exercise on April 10, 2021, in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. The crews planned, coordinated and executed the exercise to stay properly trained for potential chemical spills on waterways. Shot list: wide shot of small boat deploying boom from land to water; small boat arranging boom in water; crew members coordinated boat on docks; close-up of the the crew positioning boom. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Cox)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795093
|VIRIN:
|210410-G-NC835-464
|Filename:
|DOD_108343921
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll package of boom deployment exercise in Wilmington, North Carolina, April 10, 2021, by PO2 Nathan Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
