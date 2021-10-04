Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll package of boom deployment exercise in Wilmington, North Carolina, April 10, 2021

    WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Cox 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and Station Wrightsville Beach reserve crews perform a boom deployment exercise on April 10, 2021, in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. The crews planned, coordinated and executed the exercise to stay properly trained for potential chemical spills on waterways. Shot list: wide shot of small boat deploying boom from land to water; small boat arranging boom in water; crew members coordinated boat on docks; close-up of the the crew positioning boom. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Cox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795093
    VIRIN: 210410-G-NC835-464
    Filename: DOD_108343921
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: WILMINGTON, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll package of boom deployment exercise in Wilmington, North Carolina, April 10, 2021, by PO2 Nathan Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    reserves
    reserve unit
    boom
    small boat station
    boom exercise

