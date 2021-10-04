B-Roll package of boom deployment exercise in Wilmington, North Carolina, April 10, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and Station Wrightsville Beach reserve crews perform a boom deployment exercise on April 10, 2021, in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. The crews planned, coordinated and executed the exercise to stay properly trained for potential chemical spills on waterways. Shot list: wide shot of small boat deploying boom from land to water; small boat arranging boom in water; crew members coordinated boat on docks; close-up of the the crew positioning boom. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Cox)