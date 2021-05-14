U.S. Staff Sgt. Bernard Pecoraro, a Military Working Dog handler with the 48th Security Forces Squadron, gives insight into the perspective of the Military Working Dogs during National Police Week at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 14, 2021. National Police Week recognises the sacrifices of U.S Law enforcement members, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
Lower Third:
SSgt. Bernard Pecoraro
Military Working Dog Handler
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795087
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-TF632-080
|Filename:
|DOD_108343731
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD: A Different Breed, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT