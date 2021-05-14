Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD: A Different Breed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Staff Sgt. Bernard Pecoraro, a Military Working Dog handler with the 48th Security Forces Squadron, gives insight into the perspective of the Military Working Dogs during National Police Week at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 14, 2021. National Police Week recognises the sacrifices of U.S Law enforcement members, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Lower Third:
    SSgt. Bernard Pecoraro
    Military Working Dog Handler

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 11:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795087
    VIRIN: 210514-F-TF632-080
    Filename: DOD_108343731
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD: A Different Breed, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    MWD
    Security Forces
    Police Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT