MWD: A Different Breed

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795087" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Staff Sgt. Bernard Pecoraro, a Military Working Dog handler with the 48th Security Forces Squadron, gives insight into the perspective of the Military Working Dogs during National Police Week at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 14, 2021. National Police Week recognises the sacrifices of U.S Law enforcement members, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)



Lower Third:

SSgt. Bernard Pecoraro

Military Working Dog Handler