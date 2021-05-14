Alpha Company Log Drills

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate on log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 12, 2021. Recruits conducted log drills to test their strength, endurance, and team work during recruit training.

Video by: Brandon Williams

