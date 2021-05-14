Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate on log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 12, 2021. Recruits conducted log drills to test their strength, endurance, and team work during recruit training.
Video by: Brandon Williams
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795086
|VIRIN:
|210514-M-CV144-126
|Filename:
|DOD_108343708
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company Log Drills, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
