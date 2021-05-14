Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company Log Drills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate on log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 12, 2021. Recruits conducted log drills to test their strength, endurance, and team work during recruit training.
    Video by: Brandon Williams
    #USMC #MCRDSD #wemakemarines #SemperFidelis #MarineRecruit #Marines #recruits
    Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795086
    VIRIN: 210514-M-CV144-126
    Filename: DOD_108343708
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Log Drills, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT