Representatives from Robins AFB hosted a workshop for computer science majors at FVSU. About 25 Robins employees volunteered to attend the networking event with students in order to share their mission at the installation as well as various hiring opportunities for computer scientists.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795080
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-MW167-395
|Filename:
|DOD_108343638
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|FORT VALLEY, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Robins members hold workshop to help college students on the job hunt, by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS
