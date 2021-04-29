Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Robins members hold workshop to help college students on the job hunt

    FORT VALLEY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from Robins AFB hosted a workshop for computer science majors at FVSU. About 25 Robins employees volunteered to attend the networking event with students in order to share their mission at the installation as well as various hiring opportunities for computer scientists.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795080
    VIRIN: 210429-F-MW167-395
    Filename: DOD_108343638
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: FORT VALLEY, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Robins members hold workshop to help college students on the job hunt, by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins Air Force Base
    Fort Valley State University

