    1st Cavalry Division B-Roll Bosnia and Herzegovina

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.17.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Miriam Espinoza 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, are currently in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina is support of Immediate Response. Immediate response forms part of Defender-Europe 21 and it focuses in the ability of forces to move equipment and personnel rapidly from one place to another. Approximately 5,000 troops from 11 countries will spread across more than 30 training areas in 13 different countries to conduct live fire training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795054
    VIRIN: 210517-A-CC451-778
    Filename: DOD_108343397
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: TUZLA, BA 

    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division B-Roll Bosnia and Herzegovina, by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ST CAVALRY DIVISION
    FIRST TEAM
    STRONGER TOGETHER
    DEFENDER-EUROPE21

