1st Cavalry Division B-Roll Bosnia and Herzegovina

Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, are currently in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina is support of Immediate Response. Immediate response forms part of Defender-Europe 21 and it focuses in the ability of forces to move equipment and personnel rapidly from one place to another. Approximately 5,000 troops from 11 countries will spread across more than 30 training areas in 13 different countries to conduct live fire training.