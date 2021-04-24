Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sand Up, Speak Up PSAB ep. 14-Fighter Squadron

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    In episode 14 of "Sand Up, Speak Up", Brig. Gen. Pettus is joined by Lt. Col. Shaun Bowes, 157th Air Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, to discuss the 157th AEFS and how they tie into the Prince Sultan Air Base mission.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 08:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795052
    VIRIN: 210424-F-IY571-493
    Filename: DOD_108343394
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    This work, Sand Up, Speak Up PSAB ep. 14-Fighter Squadron, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f-16
    podcast
    caleb pavao
    prince sultan air base
    psab
    378 aew
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia)
    general pettus
    sand up speak up
    brig general evan pettus
    157th air expeditionary fighter squadron
    157 aefs

