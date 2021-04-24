In episode 14 of "Sand Up, Speak Up", Brig. Gen. Pettus is joined by Lt. Col. Shaun Bowes, 157th Air Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, to discuss the 157th AEFS and how they tie into the Prince Sultan Air Base mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 08:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795052
|VIRIN:
|210424-F-IY571-493
|Filename:
|DOD_108343394
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sand Up, Speak Up PSAB ep. 14-Fighter Squadron, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT