Corps Connection Episode 8 (May 2021)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795049" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this month's edition we take you to California to look at some training involving helicopters and boats, as well as the Alternate Care Facility Mission.



We go to Arkansas to reopen flood damaged facilities, and get a look at flood fight training.



We also have an important water safety message out of West Virginia.



Meanwhile, in New York, we look at breakwater and shoreline risk reduction projects.



We’ll also check in on some research our Engineering Research and Development Center is working on.



Finally, we’ll take a look back at Earth Day!