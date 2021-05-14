Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Connection Episode 8 (May 2021)

    05.14.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this month's edition we take you to California to look at some training involving helicopters and boats, as well as the Alternate Care Facility Mission.

    We go to Arkansas to reopen flood damaged facilities, and get a look at flood fight training.

    We also have an important water safety message out of West Virginia.

    Meanwhile, in New York, we look at breakwater and shoreline risk reduction projects.

    We’ll also check in on some research our Engineering Research and Development Center is working on.

    Finally, we’ll take a look back at Earth Day!

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 795049
    VIRIN: 210514-A-OI229-898
    Filename: DOD_108343344
    Length: 00:23:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Connection Episode 8 (May 2021), by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

