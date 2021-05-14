In this month's edition we take you to California to look at some training involving helicopters and boats, as well as the Alternate Care Facility Mission.
We go to Arkansas to reopen flood damaged facilities, and get a look at flood fight training.
We also have an important water safety message out of West Virginia.
Meanwhile, in New York, we look at breakwater and shoreline risk reduction projects.
We’ll also check in on some research our Engineering Research and Development Center is working on.
Finally, we’ll take a look back at Earth Day!
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 07:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|795049
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-OI229-898
|Filename:
|DOD_108343344
|Length:
|00:23:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps Connection Episode 8 (May 2021), by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
