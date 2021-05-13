B-roll of the 435th Construction and Training
Squadron Constructing an Expedient Trim Pad
Anchoring System and a Mobile Aircraft Arresting
At Kallax Air Base, Sweden on 13 May 2021.
This work, MAAS Setup, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
