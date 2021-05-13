Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAAS Setup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWEDEN

    05.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of the 435th Construction and Training
    Squadron Constructing an Expedient Trim Pad
    Anchoring System and a Mobile Aircraft Arresting
    At Kallax Air Base, Sweden on 13 May 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795037
    VIRIN: 210514-F-BN774-1001
    Filename: DOD_108343286
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAAS Setup, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT