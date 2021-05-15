Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese conduct multilateral assault

    KIRISHIMA MANEUVER AREA, JAPAN

    05.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, Japanese soldiers with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Self Defense Force, and French Legionaires conduct a multilateral assault during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Maneuver Area, Japan, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 02:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795028
    VIRIN: 210515-M-WH885-1080
    Filename: DOD_108343114
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: KIRISHIMA MANEUVER AREA, JP

    TAGS

    5th ANGLICO
    U.S. Marines
    amphibious landing
    Japan Self Defense Force
    French Armed Forces
    ARDB
    ARC-21
    EXARC21

