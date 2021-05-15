ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese conduct multilateral assault

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795028" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, Japanese soldiers with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Self Defense Force, and French Legionaires conduct a multilateral assault during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Maneuver Area, Japan, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)