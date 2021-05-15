ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese conduct multilateral assault

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, Japanese soldiers with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Self Defense Force, and French Legionaires conduct a multilateral assault during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Maneuver Area, Japan, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 02:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795028
|VIRIN:
|210515-M-WH885-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_108343114
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|KIRISHIMA MANEUVER AREA, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
