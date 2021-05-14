The Army 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion went to Camp Fuji, Japan, to conduct a live grenade range. This was the first time in many years that soldiers have been allowed to conduct live grenade training at Camp Fuji.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 02:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795025
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-GC264-702
|Filename:
|DOD_108343082
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Fuji Grenade Training, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT