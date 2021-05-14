Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Fuji Grenade Training

    JAPAN

    05.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Army 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion went to Camp Fuji, Japan, to conduct a live grenade range. This was the first time in many years that soldiers have been allowed to conduct live grenade training at Camp Fuji.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795025
    VIRIN: 210514-F-GC264-702
    Filename: DOD_108343082
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Camp Fuji Grenade Training, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    35th cssb
    grenade
    Camp Fuji
    35th combat sustainment support battalion
    SSgt Goodly

