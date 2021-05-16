U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Peter Arensdorf, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks about working with partner nations during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Training Maneuver Facility, Japan, May 16, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 23:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795021
|VIRIN:
|210516-M-LN574-798
|Filename:
|DOD_108343009
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Jeanne D'Arc 21 | Capt. Peter Arensdorf interview, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT