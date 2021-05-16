Jeanne D'Arc 21 | Capt. Peter Arensdorf interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Peter Arensdorf, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks about working with partner nations during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Training Maneuver Facility, Japan, May 16, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)