Members of the French Foreign Legion conduct a raid on a Military Operations In Urban Terrain structure during exercise Jeanne D'Arc 21, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795018
|VIRIN:
|210515-M-LN574-284
|Filename:
|DOD_108342772
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jeanne D'Arc 21 | US, Japanese, French and Australian military conduct a raid on an urban structure, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT