    Jeanne D'Arc 21 | US, Japanese, French and Australian military conduct a raid on an urban structure

    JAPAN

    05.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Members of the French Foreign Legion conduct a raid on a Military Operations In Urban Terrain structure during exercise Jeanne D'Arc 21, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795018
    VIRIN: 210515-M-LN574-284
    Filename: DOD_108342772
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jeanne D'Arc 21 | US, Japanese, French and Australian military conduct a raid on an urban structure, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australian Defense Force
    U.S. Marines
    Japan Self Defense Force
    French Armed Forces
    Indo- Pacific
    EXARC21

