MAF Forces Arrive for Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021

U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III and C-130J Super Hercules arrives to Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan for Exercise Mobility Guardian 21, May 16, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
(U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|05.16.2021
|05.16.2021 21:14
|B-Roll
|795010
|210516-F-KA253-7001
|DOD_108342649
|00:03:19
|ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
|0
|0
