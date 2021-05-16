Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAF Forces Arrive for Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III and C-130J Super Hercules arrives to Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan for Exercise Mobility Guardian 21, May 16, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 21:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795010
    VIRIN: 210516-F-KA253-7001
    Filename: DOD_108342649
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US

    This work, MAF Forces Arrive for Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021, by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

