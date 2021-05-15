210515-N-TT639 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2021) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class and Aviation Support Equipment Technician Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Servatka use a torque wrench to tighten lug nuts on a Tilly on the flight deck aboard amphibious assauilt ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 18:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795006
|VIRIN:
|210515-N-TT639-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108342587
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli, by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
