    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.15.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210515-N-TT639 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2021) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class and Aviation Support Equipment Technician Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Servatka use a torque wrench to tighten lug nuts on a Tilly on the flight deck aboard amphibious assauilt ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795006
    VIRIN: 210515-N-TT639-0001
    Filename: DOD_108342587
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli, by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    AIMD
    Tilly

